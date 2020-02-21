Argus Lowers Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to Hold

Argus lowered shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sonoco Products from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Sonoco Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sonoco Products has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.20.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE SON traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.20. 15,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.61. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $66.57.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

In related news, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $32,196.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,392.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,858 shares of company stock worth $112,759 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,045,000 after purchasing an additional 42,288 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 53,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.