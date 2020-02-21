Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.

Armstrong World Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 15.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Armstrong World Industries to earn $5.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

Shares of AWI stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $106.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,199. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.50 and a 200 day moving average of $96.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $68.97 and a 12-month high of $106.82.

AWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.55.

Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

