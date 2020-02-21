Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $6,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AJG. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 17.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.65. 21,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,413. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.08. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a twelve month low of $76.65 and a twelve month high of $109.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is 47.12%.

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.29.

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 1,944 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $185,302.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 67,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,447,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 29,500 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $2,765,625.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,643,461. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

