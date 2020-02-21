Asahi Group (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Lowered to Hold at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Asahi Group (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

ASMVF stock opened at $14.50 on Tuesday.

Get Asahi Group alerts:

Asahi Group Company Profile

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Back-end Equipment, Surface Mount Technology Solutions, and Materials.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.