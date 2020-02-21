Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) Receives $25.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Athenex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Athenex in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 606,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $8,815,631.08. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athenex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athenex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Athenex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Athenex by 694.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Athenex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.10. Athenex has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $21.11.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

