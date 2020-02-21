AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) PT Raised to $48.00

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.94% from the stock’s previous close.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of AtriCure in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

AtriCure stock opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $44.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $44.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, CFO M. Andrew Wade sold 11,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $351,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,341,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 23,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $777,018.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,451,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,219 shares of company stock worth $9,054,763. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the third quarter worth approximately $2,682,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in AtriCure by 1,216.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 91,671 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the third quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AtriCure by 574.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,647 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 111,276 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

