Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,815 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 13.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 11.8% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 96.6% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,618,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,300,000 after purchasing an additional 795,400 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 67.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 21.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 53,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. CIBC upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.25.

Shares of BMO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.36. The company had a trading volume of 20,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,110. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $66.42 and a 52-week high of $79.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.72.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.61. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.7965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

