Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $197.30 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BGNE. BidaskClub raised Beigene from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Beigene in a report on Monday, November 18th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $215.00 price objective on Beigene and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Beigene from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $200.53.

NASDAQ BGNE traded down $3.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.86. 168,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,307. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.14. Beigene has a fifty-two week low of $113.01 and a fifty-two week high of $210.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.43.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 62,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total transaction of $10,000,040.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,411,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,061,388.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.14, for a total value of $247,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,165,888.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,259 shares of company stock worth $10,503,786 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Beigene by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,550,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,363,000 after purchasing an additional 998,037 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Beigene by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,447,000 after acquiring an additional 88,827 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Beigene by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,875,000 after acquiring an additional 24,924 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Beigene by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 268,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 98,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Beigene by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 214,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,518,000 after acquiring an additional 44,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

