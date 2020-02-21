Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,102 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.27% of Big Lots worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Big Lots by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Big Lots in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 9.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

BIG traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $25.51. 12,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,452. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Big Lots news, Director Marla C. Gottschalk bought 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,061.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,070.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $58,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,532 shares in the company, valued at $831,422.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Big Lots from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Big Lots currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.73.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

