Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $7,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $409.07 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $268.96 and a twelve month high of $413.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $377.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.20, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $624.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 76.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

