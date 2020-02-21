BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Receives $28.45 Consensus PT from Brokerages

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.45.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. BJs Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 137.06%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,080.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,862,000 after acquiring an additional 77,108 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth $1,478,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,509,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,071,000 after acquiring an additional 549,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 431.9% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

