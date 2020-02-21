Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.52-1.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $271-281.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $288.39 million.Blucora also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.52-1.64 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Blucora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Blucora in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Blucora from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Blucora from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Blucora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.50.

Get Blucora alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.05. 20,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.78. Blucora has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $37.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average is $22.88.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $149.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.11 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blucora will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $355,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.