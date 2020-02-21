BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) to Market Perform

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 price target on the closed-end fund’s stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BEN. Citigroup raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Standpoint Research initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.02. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $35.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,273.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,964 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 32,170 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

