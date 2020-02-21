Boeing (NYSE:BA) Receiving Very Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Boeing (NYSE:BA) have been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Boeing earned a daily sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the aircraft producer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Boeing’s analysis:

Shares of BA stock opened at $336.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $329.66 and a 200 day moving average of $348.99. Boeing has a 52 week low of $302.72 and a 52 week high of $446.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.23, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Boeing will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is -236.89%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BA. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra cut shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.03.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

