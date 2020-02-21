BP (LON:BP) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

BP (LON:BP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.37) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 750 ($9.87) price objective on shares of BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 570 ($7.50) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Main First Bank initiated coverage on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 620 ($8.16) price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 602.06 ($7.92).

BP opened at GBX 457.48 ($6.02) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.90. The company has a market cap of $94.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 479.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 493.61. BP has a 12-month low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67).

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 65 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 471 ($6.20) per share, with a total value of £306.15 ($402.72).

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

