Brady (NYSE:BRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Brady (NYSE:BRC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $276.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.01 million. Brady had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 11.97%. Brady’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Brady updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.55-2.65 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.55-2.65 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BRC traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.42. The stock had a trading volume of 257,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.90. Brady has a 1-year low of $44.13 and a 1-year high of $59.11.

Get Brady alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

In other news, VP Bentley Curran sold 13,996 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $802,110.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,821.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Felmer sold 1,767 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $102,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $364,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,979 shares of company stock worth $1,837,534 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

BRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut Brady from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brady from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Brady from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.