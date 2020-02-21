BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Receives Media Impact Rating of -1.00

Headlines about BRF (NYSE:BRFS) have been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BRF earned a daily sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted BRF’s score:

Get BRF alerts:

BRFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised BRF from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet raised BRF from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, HSBC raised BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

NYSE:BRFS opened at $6.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.74. BRF has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.