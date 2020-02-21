Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,189,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,102 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.41% of Brixmor Property Group worth $90,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1,263.2% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $153,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $440,175 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BRX. KeyCorp raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

NYSE:BRX opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.51.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 59.69%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

