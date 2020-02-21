Brokerages Anticipate Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to Announce $1.34 EPS

Equities analysts expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to report $1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the lowest is $1.31. Arrow Electronics reported earnings of $1.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year earnings of $7.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.38 to $7.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.43 to $8.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.03. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 target price on shares of Arrow Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America set a $70.00 target price on shares of Arrow Electronics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.88.

Shares of ARW stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.03. 4,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,304. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.86 and a 200 day moving average of $77.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Arrow Electronics has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $86.62. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 60,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $4,836,814.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,738,461.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 340.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 134,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 104,276 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

