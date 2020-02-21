Brokerages Anticipate CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CGI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. CGI reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CGI will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CGI.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.14.

CGI stock opened at $75.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.88 and its 200-day moving average is $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04. CGI has a 1 year low of $65.32 and a 1 year high of $87.13. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CGI by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,382,000 after purchasing an additional 60,767 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in CGI by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in CGI by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 307,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after purchasing an additional 46,024 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in CGI by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 734,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,565,000 after purchasing an additional 139,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CGI (GIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.