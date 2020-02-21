Brokerages Set ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) PT at $75.33

Shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.50.

Several brokerages have commented on ASGN. ValuEngine raised shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN opened at $61.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.11. ASGN has a one year low of $50.33 and a one year high of $72.66. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. ASGN had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ASGN will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in ASGN by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in ASGN by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in ASGN by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in ASGN by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in ASGN by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

