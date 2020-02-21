Brokerages Set Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) PT at $152.33

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUBB. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $146.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $113.58 and a 12 month high of $155.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 44.83%.

In related news, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $944,547.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,489,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 1,953 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $283,517.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,422,411.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 791.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 496,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,339,000 after purchasing an additional 440,506 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,341,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $826,962,000 after purchasing an additional 401,473 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $56,022,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,191,000 after purchasing an additional 171,264 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

