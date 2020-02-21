Brokerages Set Lafargeholcim Ltd (VTX:LHN) Target Price at CHF 58.09

Shares of Lafargeholcim Ltd (VTX:LHN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is CHF 58.09.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LHN. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 62 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group set a CHF 51 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 62 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 63 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 61 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

Lafargeholcim has a 12 month low of CHF 50.40 and a 12 month high of CHF 60.

