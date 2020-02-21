Brokerages Set Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) Price Target at $23.42

Shares of Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.10.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REPL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their target price on Replimune Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $618.95 million, a P/E ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 13.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Replimune Group has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $19.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average is $14.31.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). Analysts forecast that Replimune Group will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Replimune Group by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

