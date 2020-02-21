Brokerages Set Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) Price Target at $26.20

Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSC shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Tristate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSC opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $659.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.08. Tristate Capital has a 52 week low of $18.95 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.94.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.51 million. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 12.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tristate Capital will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

