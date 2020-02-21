Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Receives $16.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on BRKL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 10,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $163,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $478,300. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,122,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,471,000 after buying an additional 31,313 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $1,251,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $268,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.89. Brookline Bancorp has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $16.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $71.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.56 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 9.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

