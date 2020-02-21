Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Stock Position Boosted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 475.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 118,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Brooks Automation news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,032,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,807 shares in the company, valued at $5,772,631.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $740,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,284,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,088 shares of company stock valued at $4,460,201. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of BRKS opened at $39.69 on Friday. Brooks Automation, Inc has a one year low of $28.42 and a one year high of $50.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 53.68% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $210.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

