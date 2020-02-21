Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Upgraded to Outperform by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $74.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Brunswick from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brunswick from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Brunswick presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.27.

BC stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.05. 12,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.05. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $66.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.80, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.76.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $917.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $195,808.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,691,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,475,000 after acquiring an additional 228,304 shares during the period. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 658.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 45,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 39,426 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

