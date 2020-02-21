Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Announces Earnings Results

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:BLDR traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,952. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average of $23.27.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Builders FirstSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.82.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

