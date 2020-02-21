Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 8,500 Shares of Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter worth about $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 473.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 10,740 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter worth about $187,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter worth about $236,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.19.

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $8.54 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ellen Costello purchased 8,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $69,920.00. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

