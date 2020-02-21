Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NUSC. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 34,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 9,221 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 159,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after buying an additional 33,569 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:NUSC opened at $31.85 on Friday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $29.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average is $30.09.

