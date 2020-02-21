Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WJ Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF stock opened at $126.77 on Friday. SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $96.40 and a 12-month high of $128.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.15.

