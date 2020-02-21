Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,242 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 46,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 40.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 114,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 558,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 43,664 shares during the last quarter.

PDBC opened at $15.46 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $17.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.91.

