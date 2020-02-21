Castle Trading 25.6% Lower Over Last Week (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 21st. Castle has a market capitalization of $132,138.00 and approximately $33.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castle coin can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, Castle has traded down 25.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.66 or 0.01118499 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017886 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003394 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000039 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000807 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 16,852,758 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL.

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

