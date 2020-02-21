CB Financial Services Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:CBFV)

CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

CB Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. CB Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 44.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CB Financial Services to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.9%.

Shares of CBFV stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.18. 51 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,464. The company has a market capitalization of $165.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day moving average is $27.82. CB Financial Services has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $30.95.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 8.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CB Financial Services will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBFV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

