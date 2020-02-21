CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,556,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,408 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $95,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 454.1% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 604.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $63.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.69. CBRE Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.16 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBRE. ValuEngine cut shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 8,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $454,988.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,755 shares in the company, valued at $15,284,857.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

