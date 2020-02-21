Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.26. Cedar Fair posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cedar Fair.

FUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Cedar Fair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.43. 8,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,449. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $64.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 53.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

