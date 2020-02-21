CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.06.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $31.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average is $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.44.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $187,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,949,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,343,000 after buying an additional 334,218 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,612,000 after buying an additional 168,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 297.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

