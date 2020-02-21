Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 28,383 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,383 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $15,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM opened at $168.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.07. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $144.25 and a 1 year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.