Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 487,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $40,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 9,989 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 94.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 56,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $83.99 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $72.82 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.21.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

