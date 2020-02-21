Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 23,913 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,913 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $29,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 68.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $336.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $190.51 billion, a PE ratio of -280.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $329.66 and a 200 day moving average of $348.99. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $302.72 and a 52 week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. Boeing’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently -236.89%.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.03.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

