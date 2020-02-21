Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 54,856 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,856 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $44,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $171.65 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.43 and a 200-day moving average of $157.40.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

