Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 6,340 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $12,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 143.1% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter.

RODM stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.27 and its 200 day moving average is $28.47. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1-year low of $26.47 and a 1-year high of $29.74.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

