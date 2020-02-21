Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $22.68 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 195,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $22,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $348,000. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 47,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $118.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.17. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $100.50 and a 52-week high of $118.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.