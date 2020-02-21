Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $25.50 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,037 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $25,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $210.58 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $180.29 and a 52-week high of $210.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.03.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

