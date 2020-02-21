Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $35.27 Million Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,135,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $35,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 84.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 397,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after buying an additional 9,986 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $30.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average of $29.77.

