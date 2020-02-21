Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 11,421 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.9% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $70,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,750,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,924,000 after buying an additional 554,917 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,305,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,279,000 after buying an additional 172,964 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 376.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,303,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,834,000 after buying an additional 1,819,964 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,152,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,546,000 after buying an additional 1,170,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,736,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,323,000 after buying an additional 40,580 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $309.70 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $250.34 and a 52-week high of $311.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $302.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.16.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

