Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $19,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 968,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,210.6% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 21,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 19,793 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 53,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares during the period. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,091 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $61.96 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.20 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.65.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

