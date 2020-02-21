Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, SP Asset Management raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $200.35 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $148.70 and a 52-week high of $202.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.73.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

