Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,843 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $24,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 77,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $170.48 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.09 and a fifty-two week high of $170.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.58.

